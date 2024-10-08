A. O. Smith Rewards Shareholders With 6% Dividend Increase

In a shareholder-friendly move, A. O. Smith Corporation AOS recently announced a hike in its dividend payout. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to 34 cents per share (annually: $1.36). The new dividend will be paid out on Nov. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Oct. 31.



The move underscores AOS’ sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow to enhance its shareholders’ returns. The five-year compound annual growth rate of its’ dividend is about 8%. The company has increased its dividend consecutively for more than 30 years. Before this, it had hiked its dividend by 7% to 32 cents per share in October 2023.

Sound Capital-Allocation Strategies

Strong cash flows allow AOS to effectively deploy capital for rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first six months of 2024, the company paid dividends of $94.2 million, up 4% year over year. In the same period, it repurchased 1.8 million shares for approximately $153.2 million. With 3.7 million shares left to be repurchased under the existing authorization, the company’s board boosted the buyback program by another 2 million shares. For 2024, it expects to repurchase shares worth approximately $300 million.

AOS Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 28.4% compared with the industry’s 20.5% growth. It has been benefiting from strong demand for water heaters and commercial boilers in residential and commercial markets of North America. However, the company has been witnessing weakened consumer confidence and a challenged real estate market in China, which are likely to prove detrimental in the near term.

