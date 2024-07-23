A. O. Smith (AOS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. However, the bottom line increased 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.02 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $992 million. The top line increased 7% year over year, driven by strong demand for residential and commercial water heaters in North America.

Segmental Details

A. O. Smith’s quarterly sales in North America (comprising the United States and Canada operations) increased 9% year over year to $790.7 million. This uptick was aided by higher volumes of water heaters and commercial boilers and effective pricing actions.



Segmental earnings inched down 0.4% year over year to $198.4 million, primarily due to an increase in material costs and higher selling expenses in support of its sales growth initiatives.



Quarterly sales in the Rest of the World (including China, India and Europe) segment were relatively flat year over year at $244.8 million. Our estimate for sales in the Rest of the World segment was $246.3 million. Sales were primarily driven by higher sales volumes of kitchen appliance products and combi boilers in China, which were partially offset by lower sales of residential water treatment products. Sales in India increased 16% in local currency.



The segment’s earnings were $25.9 million, down 9.5% year over year, due to an unfavorable product mix and sales promotions in China.

A. O. Smith Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

A. O. Smith Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | A. O. Smith Corporation Quote

Margin Details

A.O. Smith’s cost of sales was $628.3 million, up 9.1% year over year. Selling, general & administrative expenses were $188.5 million, up 4.5%.

Gross profit increased 2.9% year over year to $396 million. The gross margin was 38.7% compared with 40% in the year-ago period. Interest expenses were $1.8 million, down from $4.5 million from the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, AOS’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $216.1 million compared with $339.9 million at the end of December 2023.

At the end of the quarter, long-term debt was $130.4 million compared with $117.3 million at the end of December 2023.



In the first six months of 2024, cash provided by operating activities totaled $164 million compared with $260.2 million in the year-ago period.

Share Repurchases

In the first six months of 2024, A.O. Smith repurchased 1.8 million shares for $153.2 million. Exiting June 2024, 3.7 million shares were left to be repurchased under the existing share repurchase authorization. In January 2024, AOS’ board boosted the existing share buyback program by authorizing the repurchase of an additional 2 million shares. The company expects to repurchase $300 million worth of shares in 2024.

2024 Outlook

A.O. Smith has reaffirmed its sales outlook. The company expects net sales to be in the range of $3,970-$4,050 million. The figure indicates an increase from $3,853 million reported in 2023.



Management currently projects adjusted earnings per share to be in the band of $3.95-$4.10 compared with $3.90-$4.15 projected earlier. The figure indicates an increase from $3.81 reported in 2023. AOS’ adjusted earnings guidance indicates a 5.6% increase at the mid-point from a year ago.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

A.O. Smith currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 (ending June 2024) earnings has been stable in the past 60 days.



Ingersoll Rand plc IR currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. IR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.9%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.2%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.7%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.4%.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.