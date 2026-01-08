A. O. Smith Acquires Leonard Valve, Strengthens Product Offerings

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS recently acquired LVC Holdco LLC (Leonard Valve) for $470 million. It’s worth noting that the transaction was worth about $412 million with an adjustment for tax benefits and was carried out in cash.



A. O. Smith’s shares lost 2.2% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $67.12.



Based in Cranston, RI, Leonard Valve is a leading provider of digital & thermostatic mixing systems, water temperature control valves, and monitoring devices. The company’s products are widely utilized across universities, hospitals, industrial facilities and other commercial sectors.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with the company’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The buyout is likely to strengthen A. O. Smith’s water heating, digital and thermostatic mixing solutions and boiler control offerings. It will also help AOS to expand its digital competence and presence in the water management market.



Acquisitions are an essential aspect of A. O. Smith's growth strategy. In November 2024, the company acquired the Pureit business from Unilever. The inclusion of Pureit’s expertise in water treatment solutions, coupled with its strong brand recognition, enabled AOS to boost its position in the water treatment industry in India. Also, in March 2024, it acquired privately held water treatment company Impact Water Products, which expanded its water treatment footprint in North America.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Revisions

A. O. Smith, with approximately $9.5 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company’s focus on cost management and operational excellence is supporting its margin performance. Also, its strong cash position and policy of returning wealth to its shareholders are encouraging. However, it is grappling with lower volumes of residential water treatment products in China.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the company’s shares have lost 3.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings is pegged at $3.79 for 2025, suggesting a decrease of 0.3% from the 60-day-ago figure.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are presented below.



Powell Industries POWL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). POWL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Powell Industries’ fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026) earnings has increased 2.2%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Nordson delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 (ending October 2026) earnings has increased 2.3%.



Trimble Inc. TRMB currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. TRMB delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trimble’s 2025 earnings has been stable.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.