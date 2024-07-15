A. O. Smith To Acquire Pureit From Unilever For About $120 Million In Cash

(RTTNews) - Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corp. (AOS) announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pureit from Unilever plc (UL) for a purchase price of approximately $120 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

Pureit offers a broad range of residential water purification solutions and has annual sales of approximately $60 million, primarily in India.

The Company expects to complete the acquisition of Pureit by the end of 2024 and does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on earnings in the first year.

