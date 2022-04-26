Markets
OI

O-I Glass Uptrend Continues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) shares are gaining more than 7percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing a rally for the last several weeks. The stocks were pushed further higher on yesterday after the company raised its full-year 2022 earnings.

The shares have traded in a range of $10.64 to $14.88 on average volume of 1,038,409 for the last 52-week period.

Currently, shares are at $14.22, up 7.29 percent from the previous close of $13.25 on a volume of 518,333.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular