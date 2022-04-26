O-I Glass Uptrend Continues

(RTTNews) - O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) shares are gaining more than 7percent on Tuesday morning trade continuing a rally for the last several weeks. The stocks were pushed further higher on yesterday after the company raised its full-year 2022 earnings.

The shares have traded in a range of $10.64 to $14.88 on average volume of 1,038,409 for the last 52-week period.

Currently, shares are at $14.22, up 7.29 percent from the previous close of $13.25 on a volume of 518,333.

