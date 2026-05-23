Is O-I Glass Stock a Buy After a Company Director Purchased 12,000 Shares?

Key Points

Director Samuel Chapin acquired 12,000 shares for a total transaction value of approximately ~$102,000 on May 15, 2026.

This purchase increased his direct holdings by 14.04%, raising his stake from 85,482 to 97,482 shares.

All shares were acquired through direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved.

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On May 15, 2026, Board of Directors member Samuel R. Chapin reported the acquisition of 12,000 shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) through an open-market purchase, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 12,000 Transaction value ~$102K Post-transaction shares (direct) 97,482 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$814K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.51); post-transaction value based on May 15, 2026 market close ($8.35).

Key questions

What proportion of Samuel Chapin’s direct ownership does this purchase represent?

This transaction resulted in a 14% increase in Chapin’s directly held Common Stock, moving his stake from 85,482 to 97,482 shares.

This transaction resulted in a 14% increase in Chapin’s directly held Common Stock, moving his stake from 85,482 to 97,482 shares. Was the transaction executed through any indirect entities or derivative mechanisms?

No; the entire acquisition was made via direct ownership, with no indirect holdings or options involved in this filing.

No; the entire acquisition was made via direct ownership, with no indirect holdings or options involved in this filing. How does this trade compare to Chapin’s historical trading activity?

Over the past two years, all previous transactions were administrative in nature, making this his only open-market purchase in the period reviewed.

Over the past two years, all previous transactions were administrative in nature, making this his only open-market purchase in the period reviewed. What is the context for valuation and potential liquidity?

The post-transaction direct holdings are valued at approximately ~$814,000 as of the May 15, 2026 close, and Chapin retains all shares in directly-held Common Stock, providing full liquidity.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 21,000 Revenue (TTM) $6.40 billion Net income (TTM) ($186.00 million) Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $8.35

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

O-I Glass produces glass containers for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, food items, and pharmaceuticals, offering a range of sizes, shapes, and colors.

It generates revenue primarily from manufacturing and selling glass packaging under annual or multi-year supply agreements and through distributors.

The company serves large food and beverage manufacturers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific as its primary customer base.

O-I Glass is a global manufacturer of glass containers, operating at scale with 21,000 employees. The company leverages its extensive production capabilities and long-term supply agreements to maintain strong relationships with major beverage and food producers.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 15 purchase of 12,000 O-I Glass shares by Director Samuel Chapin indicates he is bullish on the stock. Shares have been on the decline in 2026, hitting a 52-week low of $8 on April 29. Perhaps the stock’s price reached an attractive level to galvanize Chapin’s buy.

Whether that means investors should follow suit depends on whether you believe O-I Glass can bounce back from a disappointing first quarter. The company reported Q1 sales of $1.54 billion, down from the prior year’s $1.57 billion as its operations in Europe experienced a downturn.

Even worse, O-I Glass reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, down from $0.40 in the previous year, and reduced its full-year guidance for adjusted EPS, free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA. However, the company expects its business to strengthen in the second half of this year.

Chapin’s purchase suggests he believes O-I Glass can bounce back. The stock’s price drop led to a price-to-sales ratio of 0.21, which is around a low point for the past year. This suggests the stock is cheap relative to historical performance, making now a good time to buy if you think O-I Glass’ fortunes can improve over time.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.