O-I Glass Shares Are Up 17% This Past Year, but One Fund Just Sold Off $80 Million in Stock

Cooper Creek sold 6,030,588 shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $79.78 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $71.00 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price movement.

The post-trade stake stood at 4,031,112 shares valued at $59.50 million.

On February 17, 2026, Cooper Creek Partners Management disclosed it sold 6,030,588 shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI), an estimated $79.78 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Cooper Creek Partners Management reduced its stake in O-I Glass by 6,030,588 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the transaction is $79.78 million, using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s position in O-I Glass ended the quarter at 4,031,112 shares, worth $59.50 million. The net position value declined by $71.00 million, reflecting the combined effect of share sales and price changes.

What else to know

O-I Glass now represents 2.69% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s $2.21 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CXW: $112.68 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE:GXO: $90.06 million (4.3% of AUM) NYSE:AAP: $75.75 million (3.6% of AUM) NYSE:GEO: $75.00 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CZR: $74.15 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, O-I Glass shares were priced at $13.47, up 17% over the past year, which is roughly in line with the S&P 500’s gain over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $13.47 Market capitalization $2.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.4 billion Net income (TTM) ($129.00 million)

Company snapshot

O-I Glass produces glass containers for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, including products for beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, and various food items.

The company operates a business model focused on direct sales to manufacturers through annual or multi-year supply agreements, as well as distribution partnerships.

It serves major food and beverage manufacturers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

O-I Glass is a global leader in glass packaging, supplying a diverse range of containers to prominent food and beverage companies. The company's scale enables it to offer a broad product portfolio and customized solutions to meet client needs. Strategic supply agreements and an international footprint support its competitive position in the packaging industry.

What this transaction means for investors

O-I is in the middle of a multi-year margin rebuild that is starting to show up in cash flow, and not just adjusted metrics. Full-year net sales held steady at $6.4 billion in 2025, but segment operating profit climbed to $846 million from $748 million, with margins expanding 170 basis points. Adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $1.60 per share, and free cash flow swung to $168 million from a $128 million outflow a year earlier. Net debt leverage improved to 3.5x from 3.9x.



Management now guides for $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2026, even after a projected $150 million energy cost headwind. That confidence hinges on at least $275 million of incremental savings next year.



Relative to other holdings skewed toward corrections, logistics, and gaming, this position offered industrial cash flow with deleveraging potential, so trimming into improving fundamentals suggests portfolio discipline rather than a broken thesis. Long-term investors should watch whether margin expansion and debt reduction continue to outpace modest volume growth.

