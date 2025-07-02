O-I Glass Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

O-I Glass will hold its Q2 2025earnings conference callon July 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT.

O-I Glass, Inc. has announced a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 earnings, scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT. The company will release its earnings report after the market closes on July 29. Earnings presentation materials will be available on the O-I website. The conference call can be accessed through a provided link or the company's investor page, and will be archived until July 2026. O-I Glass, based in Perrysburg, Ohio, is a leading global producer of glass packaging, emphasizing sustainability and innovation to support major food and beverage brands.

Potential Positives

O-I Glass is proactive in communicating its second quarter 2025 earnings, showcasing transparency and commitment to investor relations.

The scheduledearnings conference calland webcast provide investors with an opportunity to gain insights into the company's financial performance and strategic direction.

The company's robust past revenue of $6.5 billion in 2024 indicates financial stability and growth potential, attracting investor interest.

O-I Glass emphasizes its leadership in sustainability with its products, positioning itself favorably in a market increasingly focused on eco-friendly practices.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When is O-I Glass's second quarter 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT.

How can investors access the conference call webcast?

Investors can access the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/530265544 or on the O-I website's Events and Presentations page.

Where will O-I Glass publish its second quarter earnings release?

The earnings release will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

How long will the webcast be available for viewing?

The webcast will be archived and available until July 2026 on the O-I website.

What does O-I Glass specialize in?

O-I Glass specializes in producing glass bottles and jars and is a leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2025 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the second quarter 2025 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29.





What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast





Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website,





www.o-i.com/investors







,



when the earnings news release is issued.





When: Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. EDT





Where:





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/530265544





or at





www.o-i.com/investors





, Events and Presentations page





The webcast will be archived at





www.o-i.com/investors





until July 2026.







ABOUT O-I GLASS







At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024.





o-i.com





/





Facebook





/





Twitter





/





Instagram





/





LinkedIn















contact:









SASHA SEKPEH







Investor Relations Coordinator







alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com







567.336.5128







