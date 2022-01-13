Markets
OI

O-I Glass Rises After Its Subsidiary Filed For Bankruptcy Protection

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of glass containers maker O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after its unit Paddock Enterprises, LLC filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company said it had filed plan of reorganization and related disclosure statement with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the district of Delaware on January 6.

A hearing to consider approval of the disclosure statement is scheduled with the court for February 16, 2022.

Paddock expects a confirmation hearing on the Plan to be scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

OI, currently at $13.92, has been trading in the range of $10.64- $19.46 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular