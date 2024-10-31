O-I Glass price target lowered to $13 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on O-I Glass (OI) to $13 from $14 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says that while it appreciates the new CEO’s emphasis on commercial excellence, the reality of a challenging volume and (rice backdrop continues to weigh on near-term results. It sees 2025 as a “show me” year for the company.
