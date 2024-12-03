O-I Glass to Present at Citi 2024 Conference

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

O-I Glass ( (OI) ) has shared an update.

O-I Glass, Inc. is set to present at the Citi 2024 Basic Materials Conference, highlighting their strategic focus on enhancing economic profit and competitiveness through innovation and sustainability. With 23,000 employees across 68 plants globally, they are the leading glass packaging company, emphasizing premium and health-oriented products. Their Fit to Win initiative aims to optimize operations and drive savings, while leveraging mega trends such as increased demand for sustainable packaging.

