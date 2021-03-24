O-I Glass' (OI) Zipaquira Expansion to Meet Glass Packaging Demand

O-I Glass, Inc. OI recently announced its plan to invest roughly $75 million in an expansion at the company’s Zipaquirá, Colombia facility to meet the heightening demand for highly sustainable glass packaging. The expansion is expected to close by the end of 2022, following which the facility’s annual production will be around 500 million bottles and increase the Americas segment’s capacity by approximately 2%. Notably, the facility will be one of O-I Glass’ largest and cost-effective plants.



Increasing preference for sustainable glass packaging options and stellar market growth are fueling significant demand for glass packaging in the Andean market. Additionally, O-I Glass is focused on reducing debt and optimizing its portfolio with a strategic divestiture program. To date, O-I Glass has completed approximately $900 million of divestitures, with the proceeds utilized in reducing debt. As of Dec 31, 2020, its total debt stands at $5.1 billion compared with $5.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



The company has extended its divestiture target to $1.15 billion or higher by the end of 2022 in a bid to support the above-mentioned expansion and bring down debt levels. Management anticipates that these moves will generate solid growth, higher margins, enhance business portfolio and strengthen the balance sheet.



Given the rising demand for sustainable glass packaging and improved consumption trends, O-I Glass projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $1.55 and $1.75 for 2021. The mid-point of the guidance indicates a year-over-year improvement of 35%.



The company’s top priority remains investment in business. It intends to achieve this by investing in joint ventures and incremental capacity, and through bolt-on acquisitions in emerging geographies, while delivering a solid return on invested capital. Earlier, O-I Glass acquired a 49.7% interest in Empresas Comegua S.A., a leading manufacturer of glass containers with two glass manufacturing facilities in Costa Rica and in Guatemala. The buyout has helped the company expand its presence into newer and growing glass markets in Central America, as well as boost market presence in the Caribbean.



Apart from this, the company’s Nueva Fanal acquisition is aiding the growing premium beer category in Mexico. O-I Glass has also entered into a long-term agreement to supply glass to GrupoModelo. The Nueva Fanal buyout, along with the previous acquisition of Vitro's food and beverage business, solidifies O-I Glass’ position in the attractive and growing glass segment of the packaging market in Mexico and Central America.

