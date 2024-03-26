O-I Glass (OI) to Receive Fund for Decarbonization Project

O-I Glass, Inc. OI announced that it was shortlisted by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to begin award negotiations for up to $125 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funding as part of the Industrial Demonstrations Program for its decarbonization project. The funded project will allow O-I to demonstrate the effectiveness of merging numerous technologies across a variety of glass colors and container varieties.



The company's Glass Furnace Decarbonization Technology project intends to replace four furnaces at three of its locations in California, Ohio and Virginia to minimize scope 1 carbon dioxide emissions. It expects to cut emissions by 48,000 metric tons per year, which is an average 40% reduction in scope one emissions over the four furnaces and their respective manufacturing lines.



The proposed rebuilds intend to merge five cutting-edge furnace technologies on each furnace, marking the first time all five technologies have been applied concurrently. These solutions reduce waste heat and promote electrification, resulting in more energy-efficient furnaces, and lower direct and indirect emissions.



The company's O-I decarbonization project was chosen as one of 33 projects from more than 20 states to receive $6 billion. The funding will help illustrate commercial-scale decarbonization solutions required for the transition of energy-intensive industries to net-zero emissions, while reducing hazardous pollutants that endanger public health. It will also help in advancing local economies, and creating and maintaining high-quality jobs.



O-I Glass has forecast that each of its projects would provide up to 300 construction jobs. The company is aiming to improve its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by intentionally engaging underrepresented groups, such as women, LGBTQ+ and veterans.



The company reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. The bottom line was also higher than the company’s guidance of 3 cents. On a year-over-year basis, earnings decreased 68%.



Revenues were $1.64 billion for the quarter under review, down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. The downside was driven by lower sales volume, partially offset by higher average selling prices and favorable foreign currency translation.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 28.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 20%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

O-I Glass currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB. CDRE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and AIT and PRLB carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadre Holdings’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 16.7%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 33%. CDRE shares have gained 72% in the past year.



Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $9.43 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%. Estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 43.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Proto Labs’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.62 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 11% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 1.9%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.2%. PRLB shares have gained 15.7% in the past year.

