O-I Glass (OI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.45, changing hands as low as $12.38 per share. O-I Glass Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.227 per share, with $16.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.47.

