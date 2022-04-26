O-I Glass' (OI) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Ups '22 Guidance

O-I Glass, Inc. OI reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line came in higher than the company’s guidance of 38 cents to 43 cents. On a year-over-year basis, earnings surged 60%, driven by gains from higher sales volumes and production, favorable pricing, and benefits from OI’s ongoing margin expansion initiatives.



Including one-time items, OI reported earnings per share of 55 cents for the quarter under review against a loss per share of 62 cents in the prior-year period.

Operational Update

Revenues increased 13% year over year to $1.69 billion for the quarter under review and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. Excluding the impact of recent divestitures that had an impact of $4 million, average selling prices increased 8.6% and contributed $140 million to sales. Meanwhile, shipments were up 6.4%, boosting net sales by $73 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $37 million. Other sales were up $20 million due higher machine part sales to third parties.

Cost of sales was up 10.5% year over year to $1,388 million. Gross profit increased 25% year on year to $304 million. Gross margin was 18% for the quarter under review compared with 16.3% in the prior-year period. Selling and administrative expenses flared up 16.7% year over year to $119 million.



Segment operating profit amounted to $231 million for the reported quarter, up from the prior-year period’s $175 million. The segment operating margin was 13.7%, reflecting a 200-basis point expansion year over year.

Segmental Performance

Net sales in the Americas segment grew 12% year over year to $940 million for the first quarter. Operating profit rose 29% year over year to $129 million.



Net sales in the Europe segment were $708 million for the reported quarter, up 10.8% year over year. The segment’s operating profit surged 36% year over year to $102 million.

Financial Update

O-I Glass had cash and cash equivalents of $519 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, down from the $725 million at the 2021-end. The company utilized $73 million of cash in operating activities in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s outflow of $56 million.



Its long-term debt was $4.6 billion as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $4.75 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



The company has completed or entered into sales agreements totaling $1.3 billion as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization program. O-I Glass stated that it is on track to achieve its target of $50 million of benefits this year.

Outlook for 2022

For 2022, O-I Glass expects strong demand for healthy, sustainable glass containers to continue, thereby supporting its earnings. The company projects adjusted earnings per share between $1.85 and $2.10 for the current year, up from the previous $1.85-$2.00.



For the current quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings between 55 cents and 60 cents per share.

Price Performance



Shares of the company have fallen 18.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 35.5%.

