O-I Glass (OI) Price Target Decreased by 20.27% to 13.37

The average one-year price target for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) has been revised to $13.37 / share. This is a decrease of 20.27% from the prior estimate of $16.77 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.92% from the latest reported closing price of $8.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in O-I Glass. This is an decrease of 224 owner(s) or 41.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OI is 0.12%, an increase of 39.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 170,735K shares. The put/call ratio of OI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,677K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,928K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,930K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,246K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,216K shares , representing an increase of 24.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,031K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,062K shares , representing a decrease of 149.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OI by 32.83% over the last quarter.

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