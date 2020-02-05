O-I Glass' (OI) Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates in Q4

O-I Glass, Inc. OI reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. Results came in at the higher end of the company’s guided range of 45 cents to 50 cents. Earnings reflected elevated selling prices and higher shipments which more than offset soaring operating costs. However, the bottom line declined 18% from the prior-year quarter figure of 61 cents.



Including one-time items, the company recorded earnings per share of 20 cents in the reported quarter, as against a loss of 79 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



Operational Update



Net sales edged down 0.4% year over year to $1,628 million. Sales volumes reflected the benefit of the Nueva Fanal acquisition, which was partly muted by decline in organic sales volumes and unfavorable foreign-currency translation impact. Also, shipments and mix changes marred top-line growth. Nevertheless, the revenue figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,619 million.

Cost of sales was up 0.8% year over year to $1,352 million. Gross profit declined 6.1% year over year to $276 million. Selling and administrative expenses dropped 14.6% year over year to $99 million.



Total operating profit was $200 million in the reported quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s $211 million.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Owens-Illinois, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Owens-Illinois, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance



Net sales in the Americas segment grew 3.4% year over year to $890 million in the final quarter of 2019. Operating profit declined 9.4% year over year to $115 million.



Net sales in the Europe segment were $553 million in the quarter, down 1.2% year over year. The segment’s operating profit increased 23.2% year over year to $69 million.



Net sales in the Asia Pacific region dipped 2.7% year over year to $179 million in the reported quarter. Operating profit slumped 75% year over year to $16 million.



Financial Update



O-I Glass had cash and cash equivalents of $551 million at the end of 2019, up from $512 million at the end of 2018. The company generated $408 million of cash flow from operating activities in 2019 compared with the $793 million recorded in the prior-year period. Its long-term debt rose to $5.4 billion as of Dec 31, 2019, from $5.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.



Other Updates



O-I Glass continues to advance the tactical and strategic portfolio review in order to boost the company’s competitive position and create shareholder value. This includes the evaluation of alternatives for its Australia and New Zealand (“ANZ”) operation. Moreover, the first commercial-quality products were delivered, using the MAGMA technology. Further, the company announced the expansion of MAGMA at Holzminden, Germany, which will begin production in the second half of 2020.



In December 2019, the company completed a corporate modernization effort, which resulted in the creation of O-I Glass, the new public entity.



2019 Results



O-I Glass reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.24 in 2019, down 17.6% from the prior year’s $2.72. However, earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21.



Sales declined 2.7% year over year to $6.7 billion from the $6.8 billion generated in 2018. The top-line figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.6 billion.



Outlook



The company now expects adjusted earnings per guidance for 2020 in the band of $2.10 to $2.25. The guidance reflects higher selling prices and sales volumes will be flat to up 2% supported by capacity expansion initiatives and Nueva Fanal acquisition. O-I Glass also expects improved operating costs, reflecting several turnaround initiatives as well as footprint adjustments in North America. These factors will boost the current year’s results. Cash provided by continuing operating activities for this year is expected to exceed $650 million. Capital expenditure is expected between $350 million and $375 million. The guidance also assumes the negative impact of foreign-currency translation.



The company is focused on improving operating performance with major turnaround initiatives including revenue optimization, factory performance and cost transformation. It has identified more than $150 million of benefits over the next three years, and is targeting between $35 million and $50 million of net benefits in the current year.



Share Price Performance



O-I Glass’ stock has lost around 32% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s decline of 26.3%.





Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider



O-I Glass currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW, Tennant Company TNC and Cintas Corporation CTAS. While SPX FLOW flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Tennant and Cintas carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SPX FLOW has a projected earnings growth rate of 9.1% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 37.6% in the past year.



Tennant has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.7% for the ongoing year. In a year’s time, the stock has appreciated 28.7%.



Cintas has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.6% for the current year. The stock has surged 49.3% over the past year.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.