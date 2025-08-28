O-I Glass (OI) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for O-I Glass (OI). Shares have added about 3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is O-I Glass due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

O-I Glass Tops Earnings Estimates in Q2, Raises '25 EPS Outlook

O-I Glass reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. On a year-over-year basis, earnings increased 20%.



Including one-time items, O-I Glass reported a loss of 3 cents per share for the quarter against the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 36 cents. This reflected the impacts of the company’s restructuring actions.

OI’s Q2 Revenues & Gross Profit Dip Y/Y

Revenues were $1.71 billion for the quarter under review, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter mainly due to lower selling prices and sales volume, partially offset by favorable foreign currency translation. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion. Sales volume (in tons) declined 3% in the quarter.



The cost of sales was down 1.3% year over year to $1.41 billion. Gross profit decreased 1.3% year over year to $299 million. The gross margin was 17.5% for the quarter under review, flat year over year. Selling and administrative expenses were down 3.6% year over year to $106 million.



Adjusted segment operating profit amounted to $225 million for the reported quarter, down from the prior-year period’s $233 million.

O-I Glass’ Segment Performances in Q2

Net sales in the Americas segment rose 4.9% year over year to $943 million for the second quarter. Operating profit was up 27.4% year over year to $135 million. Gains from Fit to Win initiatives and 4% improvement in sales volumes were offset by unfavorable currency translation and lower price.



Net sales in the Europe segment were $741 million for the reported quarter, down 7.6% year over year. The segment’s operating profit fell 29.1% year over year to $90 million. The downside was driven by lower net price and lower sales volume.

OI’s Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

O-I Glass had cash and cash equivalents of $487 million at the end of June 30, 2025, down from $734 million at 2024 end. The company generated $155 million of cash in operating activities in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $250 million.



The company’s long-term debt was $4.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $4.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2024.

O-I Glass’ 2025 Outlook

Backed by continued momentum from the Fit to Win program, OI raised its projection for 2025. It expects adjusted earnings of $1.30-$1.55 per share, up from the previously stated $1.20-$1.50. The mid-point of the updated guidance range indicates year-over-year growth of 76% from the earnings per share of 81 cents reported in 2024.



OI expects the 2025 free cash flow to be $150-$200 million, whereas it reported an outflow of $128 million in 2024.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -8.33% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, O-I Glass has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, O-I Glass has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

