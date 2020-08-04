O-I Glass, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):

-Earnings: -$101 million in Q2 vs. $65 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.64 in Q2 vs. $0.42 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1 million or $0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q2 vs. $1.76 billion in the same period last year.

