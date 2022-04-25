O-I Glass, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI):

Earnings: $88 million in Q1 vs. -$97 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.55 in Q1 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. Excluding items, O-I Glass, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $90 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $1.69 billion in Q1 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj:$0.55 to $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: Adj:$1.85 - $2.10

