O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of O-I Glass (OI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 21.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $23.52 in the previous session. O-I Glass has gained 39.1% since the start of the year compared to the 8.5% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 27.4% return for the Zacks Glass Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 31, 2023, O-I Glass reported EPS of $0.38 versus consensus estimate of $0.32.

For the current fiscal year, O-I Glass is expected to post earnings of $2.51 per share on $7.17 billion in revenues. This represents a 9.13% change in EPS on a 4.61% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.50 per share on $7.38 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -0.48% and 2.87%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

O-I Glass may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

O-I Glass has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.3X versus its peer group's average of 4.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, O-I Glass currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if O-I Glass meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though O-I Glass shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does OI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of OI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG). APOG has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 9.18%, and for the current fiscal year, APOG is expected to post earnings of $3.94 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. have gained 6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.14X and a P/CF of 10.62X.

The Glass Products industry is in the top 7% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OI and APOG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

