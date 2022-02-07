O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Could Be Riskier Than It Looks

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 16x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about O-I Glass, Inc.'s (NYSE:OI) P/E ratio of 15.3x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, O-I Glass' earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

NYSE:OI Price Based on Past Earnings February 7th 2022

How Is O-I Glass' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like O-I Glass' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 43%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 38% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that O-I Glass is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From O-I Glass' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of O-I Glass' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for O-I Glass (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

