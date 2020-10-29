O-I Glass, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 594%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.6b, some 2.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.06, 594% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on O-I Glass after the latest results. NYSE:OI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the eleven analysts covering O-I Glass provided consensus estimates of US$6.03b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 3.1% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 18% to US$1.62 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.53 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$12.18, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on O-I Glass, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await O-I Glass shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 0.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - O-I Glass is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around O-I Glass' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$12.18, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for O-I Glass going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that O-I Glass is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

