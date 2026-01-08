O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of O-I Glass (OI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 2.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $16.04 in the previous session. O-I Glass has gained 2.8% since the start of the year compared to the 8.2% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -6.1% return for the Zacks Glass Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2025, O-I Glass reported EPS of $0.48 versus consensus estimate of $0.44.

For the current fiscal year, O-I Glass is expected to post earnings of $1.92 per share on $6.41 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.35 per share on $6.53 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.16% and 1.89%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While O-I Glass has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

O-I Glass has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 8.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.8X versus its peer group's average of 5.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making O-I Glass an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, O-I Glass currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if O-I Glass passes the test. Thus, it seems as though O-I Glass shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

