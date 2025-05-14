O-I Glass, Inc. Announces Retirement of Director Alan J. Murray and Election of New Board Members

O-I Glass announces Alan J. Murray's retirement from the Board and elects 11 director nominees, including two new members.

O-I Glass, Inc. announced the retirement of Alan J. Murray from its Board of Directors after many years of service during its Annual Meeting of Share Owners on May 14, 2025. The meeting also saw the election of 11 director nominees for one-year terms, including new members Eugenio Garza y Garza and Iain J. Mackay, both experienced executives with strong backgrounds in finance and global business. CEO Gordon Hardie thanked Mr. Murray for his contributions and expressed excitement about working with the new board members to achieve results for shareholders. O-I, a leading producer of glass packaging headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, reported net sales of $6.5 billion in 2024 and emphasizes its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

O-I Glass has refreshed its Board of Directors by electing 11 nominees, including two new members, which may bring new perspectives and expertise to the company's strategic direction.

The addition of seasoned executives Eugenio Garza y Garza and Iain J. Mackay to the Board enhances the company's leadership with their extensive global business and financial reporting experience.

O-I Glass reported net sales of $6.5 billion in 2024, indicating strong financial performance and a solid market position in the glass packaging industry.

Alan J. Murray's retirement from the Board could indicate potential instability or leadership changes within the company, which might affect investor confidence.



The announcement of two new board members may raise concerns regarding the continuity of strategic direction and the existing corporate governance practices.



Mr. Murray's lengthy service raises questions about the effectiveness of board renewal and succession planning at O-I Glass, especially as the company continues to navigate industry challenges.

Who is retiring from O-I's Board of Directors?

Alan J. Murray is retiring from O-I's Board of Directors after many years of service.

Who were elected as new board members at the Annual Meeting?

Eugenio Garza y Garza and Iain J. Mackay were elected as new members of the O-I Board of Directors.

How long has Alan J. Murray served on the O-I Board?

Alan J. Murray has served as an O-I director since 2015.

What is O-I Glass known for?

O-I Glass is a leading producer of glass bottles and jars globally, focusing on sustainability.

What were O-I's net sales in 2024?

O-I achieved net sales of $6.5 billion in 2024.

$OI Insider Trading Activity

$OI insiders have traded $OI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNAUD AUJOUANNET (SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $389,989.

$OI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $OI stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



-- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OI) today announced, after the conclusion of O-I’s Annual Meeting of Share Owners held earlier today, that Alan J. Murray is retiring from O-I’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) after many years of service and contribution to the Company. Additionally, at the Annual Meeting, 11 director nominees were elected for one-year terms, including Eugenio Garza y Garza and Iain J. Mackay, who are both new members of the O-I Board of Directors. The other director nominees elected at the Annual Meeting are Samuel R. Chapin, David V. Clark, II, Eric J. Foss, Gordon J. Hardie, John Humphrey, Hari N. Nair, Cheri Phyfer, Catherine I. Slater, and Carol A. Williams.





Mr. Murray, who has served as an O-I director since 2015, was the Chief Executive Officer at Hanson PLC, which was acquired by HeidelbergCement AG in 2007, a German multinational building materials company.





“On behalf of everyone at O-I, we sincerely thank Alan for his many years of dedicated service to the Company,” said Gordon Hardie, O-I’s CEO. “We also welcome Eugenio and Iain to the Board and look forward to working together to help deliver results for our share owners and stakeholders.”





Both Mr. Garza y Garza and Mr. Mackay are seasoned executives with extensive global business and financial reporting expertise. Mr. Garza y Garza was the Chief Financial Officer at Fomento Económico Mexicano from 2018 to 2024, a holding company with interests in the retail and beverage industries, and Mr. Mackay was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline plc, a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, from 2019 to 2023.







About O-I Glass







At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved net sales of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us:



