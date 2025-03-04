O-I Glass, Inc. Announces 2025 Investor Day Scheduled for March 14 in New York City

O-I Glass will host an Investor Day in New York City on March 14, 2025, featuring leadership presentations and a Q&A session.

O-I Glass, Inc. announced an upcoming Investor Day scheduled for March 14, 2025, in New York City, themed "The Power of Glass." This event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the company's global leadership team and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET. In-person attendance is by invitation only and requires advance registration due to limited capacity. The event will be live-streamed, and a replay along with presentation slides will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. O-I Glass, headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, is a leading producer of glass packaging, emphasizing the material's sustainability and aesthetic qualities.

Potential Positives

O-I Glass, Inc. is hosting an Investor Day event, which demonstrates proactive engagement with investors and transparency about company strategies.



The event features presentations from the company's global leadership team, potentially enhancing investor confidence and trust in the management.



The availability of a live video broadcast and replay allows wider access for investors who cannot attend in person, promoting inclusivity and transparency.



O-I Glass highlights its commitment to sustainability by emphasizing glass as a recyclable packaging material, aligning with current market trends towards eco-friendliness.

Potential Negatives

Limited capacity for in-person attendance may restrict engagement opportunities for investors.

In-person attendance is by invitation only, potentially alienating interested stakeholders who are unable to participate.

No significant new product announcements or strategic initiatives were disclosed in the press release, which may lead to concerns about the company's innovation pipeline and future growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the date of O-I Glass's Investor Day?

O-I Glass's Investor Day is scheduled for Friday, March 14, 2025.

Where is the Investor Day event being held?

The Investor Day event will take place in New York City.

How can I attend the O-I Glass Investor Day?

In-person attendance is by invitation only and requires advance registration due to limited capacity.

Will the Investor Day event be available online?

Yes, a live video broadcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Can I access the presentation slides after the event?

Yes, the slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company's website prior to the event.

Full Release



PERRYSBURG, Ohio, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Friday, March 14, 2025, in New York City. “The Power of Glass” event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with several members of the Company’s global leadership team.





The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude around 11:30 a.m. ET. Due to a limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required.





A live video broadcast of the event will be available at





https://vimeo.com/event/4919383





or can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website,





www.o-i.com/investors





. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.





Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company’s website,





www.o-i.com/investors





, prior to the event.











ABOUT O-I GLASS







At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us:





contact:









SASHA SEKPEH







Investor Relations Coordinator







alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com







567.336.5128







Attachment





