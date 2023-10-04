O-I Glass (FRA:2WZ) Price Target Increased by 7.17% to 26.19

The average one-year price target for O-I Glass (FRA:2WZ) has been revised to 26.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 24.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.59 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.80% from the latest reported closing price of 15.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in O-I Glass. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2WZ is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 157,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,899K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,260K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 12.48% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,009K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,040K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 11.33% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,800K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,526K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.