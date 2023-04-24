O-I Glass (FRA:2WZ) Price Target Decreased by 5.69% to 21.70

The average one-year price target for O-I Glass (FRA:2WZ) has been revised to 21.70 / share. This is an decrease of 5.69% from the prior estimate of 23.01 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.74 to a high of 26.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.14% from the latest reported closing price of 19.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in O-I Glass. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2WZ is 0.22%, an increase of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.07% to 157,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,496K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,385K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,709K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 4,162K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,406K shares, representing a decrease of 29.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 99.91% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,997K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 19.75% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 3,896K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,925K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2WZ by 6.84% over the last quarter.

