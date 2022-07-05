O-I Glass Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of O-I Glass Inc (Symbol: OI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.42, changing hands as low as $13.21 per share. O-I Glass Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.64 per share, with $17.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.