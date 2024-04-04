O-I Glass Appoints Hardie As CEO

(RTTNews) - Thursday, O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) announced the appointment of Gordon Hardie, a current board member, as the company's upcoming chief executive officer.

Hardie takes over from Andres Lopez, who had previously announced his retirement.

Hardie will assume the role on May 15, 2024, or upon receiving his work-authorized U.S. visa, and will maintain his position on O-I's Board, a role he has held since 2015.

Hardie most recently held the position of President of Food & Ingredients at Bunge Ltd., a multinational agribusiness and food corporation.

