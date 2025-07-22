O-I Glass Achieves Major Sustainability Goals Six Years Early, Sets Ambitious New Targets for 2030

O-I Glass achieves sustainability goals early, exceeding renewable electricity and emissions targets, and sets new 2030 benchmarks.

O-I Glass has announced that it has achieved two significant sustainability goals for 2024, surpassing its targets six years ahead of schedule. The company reached 51% renewable electricity globally, exceeding its original goal of 40%, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, surpassing its 25% target. These milestones highlight O-I's commitment to sustainable glass manufacturing. In March, O-I outlined new sustainability goals for 2030, aiming for a 47% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 80% renewable electricity usage, and 60% recycled glass usage. O-I emphasizes that sustainability is integral to its operations, as reflected in its 48% reduction in workplace incidents since 2019. The full performance data can be accessed on its Sustainability Scorecard online.

O-I Glass achieved its renewable electricity and greenhouse gas emissions goals six years ahead of schedule, demonstrating strong leadership in sustainability.

The company surpassed its renewable electricity goal by reaching 51%, exceeding the initial target of 40% and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable manufacturing.

With enhanced sustainability goals for 2030, O-I is aligning its efforts with the Paris Agreement, reinforcing its commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable innovation.

The Total Recordable Incident Rate for O-I employees decreased by 48% from 2019, highlighting a significant improvement in workplace safety alongside sustainability efforts.

Despite achieving sustainability goals ahead of schedule, there is no mention of any plans to maintain or enhance operational transparency, which could raise questions about the long-term commitment to these initiatives.



The announcement does not address potential challenges or criticisms the company may face in achieving its new sustainability targets, leaving stakeholders uncertain about risks involved.



The focus on sustainability may divert attention from other potential issues, such as financial performance or operational challenges, which are not discussed in this release.

What sustainability goals has O-I Glass achieved?

O-I Glass has surpassed its renewable electricity goal and reduced greenhouse gas emissions six years ahead of schedule.

What are O-I Glass's new sustainability targets for 2030?

The new targets include a 47% reduction in GHG emissions, 80% renewable electricity use, and 60% average use of cullet.

How much renewable electricity has O-I Glass achieved?

O-I Glass has reached 51% renewable electricity globally, exceeding its original target of 40%.

What is O-I Glass's Total Recordable Incident Rate for 2024?

O-I's Total Recordable Incident Rate in 2024 was 1.48, a 48% decrease from 2019.

Where can I find O-I Glass's sustainability performance data?

You can find the sustainability performance data on O-I's Sustainability Scorecard on their website.

Receive $OI Data Alerts

Perrysburg, Ohio, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



With newly validated 2024 data, O-I Glass confirms it has achieved two of its most ambitious sustainability goals -- six years ahead of schedule. Originally set for 2030, the company’s targets for renewable electricity and greenhouse gas emissions have already been met, underscoring O-I’s momentum in sustainable glass manufacturing and its commitment to measurable progress.





O-I surpassed its renewable electricity goal by reaching 51% globally, well above the original 40% target. The company also reduced global Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, exceeding its initial goal of a 25% reduction from the 2017 baseline.





This data-driven progress has paved the way for a bold next chapter. At O-I's Investor Day event in March, O-I announced enhanced sustainability goals for 2030, aligned with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C pathway:











47% reduction in GHG emissions









80% use of renewable electricity









60% average use of cullet (recycled glass)











These elevated targets reflect O-I’s continued drive to reduce environmental impact and deliver greater value to customers through sustainable innovation.





"This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment for the company," says Chief Sustainability and Administrative Officer Randy Burns. " For more than 120 years, O-I has been a strategic partner to the biggest brands in the world. Even as O-I focuses on radically reducing costs, we’re raising the bar with updated sustainability targets for 2030, with 2019 as the baseline year."





At O-I, sustainability isn't just about what we make -- it's how we make it. Safety is at the core of building a sustainable business. New data confirms O-I's Total Recordable Incident Rate for O-I employees in 2024 was 1.48, a 48% decrease from 2019.





The new performance data is now available on the Sustainability Scorecard on O-I's website:



https://www.o-i.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/



ABOUT O-I GLASS







At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass, and we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 21,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.5 billion in 2024. Learn more about us:





