NZX partners with BNP Paribas to boost capital flows

Aug 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX Ltd said it will partner with the asset-management unit of French investment bank BNP Paribas to shore up offshore capital flows.

BNP Paribas Securities Services will work towards becoming a general clearing participant by the first half of 2021, allowing it to clear and settle transactions for itself and other market participants, NZX said in a statement.

The stock exchange operator said BNP will introduce its third-party clearing model to direct members in New Zealand and remote brokers, offering a cost-effective solution for managing large trading volumes.

Benjamin Phillips, NZX executive director for markets development & clearing, said the partnership was "an important endorsement of NZX's markets development strategy and its success in attracting wider participation by global participants."

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis) ((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;)) Keywords: NZX LTD DEALS/BNP PARIBAS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.