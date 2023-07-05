NZ's Vista Group to streamline business, cut jobs

July 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Vista Group International Ltd VGL.NZ on Thursday disclosed its plans to streamline its operations and reduce nearly a 6-8% of its global workforce.

Shares of the film technology provider rose 3.55% to touch its highest level since September 2022.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

