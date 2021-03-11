NZ's unsustainable house prices could trigger pronounced correction, says IMF

Contributor
Praveen Menon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

New Zealand's rapid rise in house prices raises concerns around affordability and financial vulnerabilities, and risks triggering a pronounced correction, a staff report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

WELLINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's rapid rise in house prices raises concerns around affordability and financial vulnerabilities, and risks triggering a pronounced correction, a staff report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"Unsustainable house prices relative to income, a tightening of credit standards, or a sharp rise in mortgage rates could trigger an eventual, pronounced correction," the report said.

The IMF also said the sound management of COVID-19 enabled New Zealand's faster economic recovery, but added that fiscal and monetary support not be withdrawn prematurely as uncertainties remain.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((praveen.menon@thomsonreuters.com; +6448028163; Reuters Messaging: praveen.menon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Journopraveen))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters