NZ's Trustpower reviewing proposals to buy its retail business

April 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Trustpower Ltd TPW.NZ said on Wednesday it has received several proposals to buy its mass market retail business after it announced a strategic review to sell it earlier this year.

The electricity generator said it has progressed to the due diligence stage of the process after reviewing many proposals, but did not disclose any further details. (https://bit.ly/3gNWwj9)

Earlier this year, Trustpower decided to consider the sale of its retail business, which delivers electricity, gas, broadband and wireless connection services, while also exploring an option to create a standalone power-generation business.

The review came at a time when the electricity-generation industry is at a crossroads as calls for a shift towards clean and environment-friendly energy generation increase.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

