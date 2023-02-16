NZ's Tower forecasts lower profit on inclement weather conditions

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Insurer Tower Ltd TWR.NZ on Friday cut its full year underlying net profit after tax guidance, hurt by higher provisions to prepare itself against inclement weather events.

It now expects an underlying NPAT of NZ$18 million ($11.29 million) to NZ$23 million in 2023, compared with its previous range of NZ$27 million to NZ$32 million.

($1 = 1.5946 New Zealand dollars)

