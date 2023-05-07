NZ's Tower cuts FY23 profit outlook on higher costs, increasing claims

Adds details on weather events, dividend payouts, claims forecast

May 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based Tower Ltd TWR.NZ on Monday slashed its full-year underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) forecast for a second time to include provisions set aside for costs associated with reinsurance arrangements and large wet-weather events.

The company, which earlier this year cut its 2023 dividend forecast to 5 NZ cents per share from 6.5 NZ cents, said a decision on the payment of full-year dividends is yet to be finalized.

Tower said it will not pay shareholders a dividend for the half-year period.

New Zealand has fallen prey to extreme weather turbulence and geological disasters since the start of this year including earthquake-induced landslides, tornadoes, cyclones, heavy downpours leading to property damage and forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

The general insurer now expects an underlying NPAT of NZ$8 million ($5 million) to NZ$13 million, significantly down from a prior range of between NZ$18 million and NZ$23 million.

Tower has flagged the average claims cost for Auckland and Upper North Island weather event to be around double that of other recent large weather events as deeper flood waters lead to more damage.

The company has received 3,350 claims from Cyclone Gabrielle and estimates the financial impact of this event to be within the range of NZ$55 million to NZ$75 million.

The company said it expects to log a loss after taxation for the first half of 2023 of around NZ$3 million when it reports on May 25.

($1 = 1.5908 New Zealand dollars)

