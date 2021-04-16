TLT

NZ's Tilt Renewables gets higher takeover offer

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
April 16 (Reuters) - Wind farm operator Tilt Renewables Ltd TLT.NZ said on Friday it has received a higher takeover offer from Powering Australian Renewables and Mercury NZ MCY.NZ.

The new offer was for NZ$8.10 per share, compared with $7.80 per share earlier, and values the company at NZ$3.07 billion ($2.20 billion).

($1 = 1.3970 New Zealand dollars)

