NZ's Tilt Renewables accepts higher takeover offer, says no to rival proposals

April 16 (Reuters) - Wind farm operator Tilt Renewables Ltd TLT.NZ said on Friday it has agreed to a higher takeover offer from Powering Australian Renewables and Mercury NZ MCY.NZ.

The new offer of NZ$8.10 per share values Tilt at NZ$3.07 billion ($2.20 billion) and is at a premium of 6.6% to stock's last close, and 3.8% to the previous offer of NZ$7.80.

The offer is for selling Tilt's Australian assets to Powering Australian Renewables (PowAR) and its New Zealand assets to its second-largest shareholder Mercury NZ.

Tilt Renewables said it made PowAR and Mercury aware of a competing proposal earlier this week, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Tilt said it had agreed to a number of amendments to the initial deal, which would prevent it from considering any competing proposals.

($1 = 1.3970 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

