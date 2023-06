June 2 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd SML.NZ, New Zealand's dairy milk producer, announced its plans to divest its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese businesses on Friday, as it focuses more on high margin products.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.