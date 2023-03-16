NZ's Synlait Milk sees lower profit in FY23 on weak demand, higher costs

Adds forecast details, background

March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZsaid on Friday it expects to record a lower profit in fiscal 2023 due to cooling demand and higher costs, sending its shares down 6%.

The dairy milk producer expects to record net profit after tax in the range of NZ$15 million ($9.29 million) to NZ$25 million in fiscal 2023, compared with NZ$38.5 million it reported for 2022.

"It has become increasingly clear that our two year recovery plan will now take three years," Chief Executive Grant Watson said in a statement.

Synlait had planned to exit fiscal 2023 with a similar level of profitability experienced before financial year 2021, but cost and supply chain pressures amid a tight labour market and rising inflation have delayed that recovery.

The company added that demand and production at Advanced Nutrition, one of its core business units, has been reduced following forecast changes by its largest customer during the first half.

The company said challenges due to adverse weather conditions in the country have also affected profitability.

The company's shares slumped 6.1% to NZ$2.950 at 2130 GMT, their biggest fall in about six months.

Earlier this week, the company cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season to NZ$8.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from NZ$9.00 per kgMS.

Synlait is set to report its first-half results on March 27.

($1 = 1.6150 New Zealand dollars)

