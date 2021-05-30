NZ's Synlait Milk raises milk price forecast on China demand

May 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk Ltd SML.NZ on Monday increased its milk price forecast for the 2020-2021 season, as prices of milk and other commodities benefit from strong demand in China.

The company said it now expects the base milk price for the 2020-2021 season to be NZ$7.55 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), up from the NZ$7.20 per kgMS expected earlier.

As of mid-May, global dairy prices had gained more than 42%, compared with rates in the same period last year.

The firm also set the opening forecast for the 2021-2022 season at NZ$8 per kgMS.

The upward revision came a week after the company forecast an annual loss, as key supply channels to China were disrupted due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

Larger peer a2 Milk Co Ltd, ATM.NZ, which is also Synlait's second-largest shareholder, earlier this month cut its annual sales forecast, citing significant challenges in its daigou channel.

The daigou channel, through which people buy products outside China and import them informally for Chinese consumption, has been severely hit by a drop in tourists and international students amid the pandemic.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

