NZ's Synlait Milk further cuts milk price forecast for 2022/2023 season

May 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ on Wednesday slashed its 2022/2023 season base milk price forecast for a fourth time due to weaker than expected commodity prices.

The company now expects base milk price for the 2022/2023 season to be NZ$8.20 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), down from NZ$8.30 per kgMS expected earlier.

The dairy milk producer also said opening forecast for the 2023/2024 season is NZ$8.00 per kgMS.

