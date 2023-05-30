NZ's Synlait Milk further cuts milk price forecast

Adds background and context on Fonterra

May 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ on Wednesday cut its base milk price forecast for a fourth time for the current season due to weaker-than-expected commodity prices.

The company now expects the base milk price for the 2022/2023 season to be NZ$8.20 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), down from NZ$8.30 per kgMS expected earlier.

The dairy milk producer said the reduction was driven by weaker-than-expected commodity prices and the continued high cost of lactose imported into New Zealand.

It added that subdued economic activity was also weighing on consumer demand.

"After peaking in March 2022, dairy commodity prices have trended significantly downward with robust improvements in global production currently outweighing the first signs of increased demand," the company said in a statement.

Last week, dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ also its 2022-23 farmgate milk price range due to reduced short-term demand, particularly from China.

