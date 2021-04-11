NZ's Synlait Milk CEO to step down amid uncertainty; co-founder to take interim role

Adds details, background

April 12 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd SML.NZ said on Monday its chief executive, Leon Clement, would step down at the end of April, at a time the dairy firm faces significant uncertainty amid disruptions to the business of key customer and shareholder a2 Milk Co Ltd ATM.NZ.

The company's co-founder and former CEO, John Penno, will step into the role of interim CEO from May 1, it said. The search for a permanent replacement for Clement, who spent nearly 2-1/2 years in the job, will start shortly.

Pandemic-related disruptions to cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channels and demand have affected the earnings of both Synlait and a2, leading them to a slump in earnings and bleak outlook warnings.

In particular, the firms have been badly hit by disruptions in the "daigou" channel, where Chinese shoppers buy products, including infant milk formula, from outside China and resell it in the country. The channel accounts for a major portion of a2's revenue.

Last month, Synlait's half-year profit tumbled nearly 76% and it warned that global shipping delays would continue and further affect results for the full year.

It also withdrew its 2021 earnings forecast, after a2 Milk cut its revenue forecast.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.