NZ's Synlait cuts milk price forecast for 2022/23 season on weak global demand

Adds forecast details, background

March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ on Tuesday cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season due to subdued global economic activity and a slower-than-expected demand recovery in China following COVID-19.

The dairy milk producer reduced its forecast base milk price to NZ$8.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from NZ$9.00 per kgMS.

The company said global milk production showed signs of a recovery in late 2022, adding further downward pressure to dairy commodity prices and thereby reducing the price Synlait achieved on its products.

This marks the second time in three months that Synlait has cut its milk price forecast. In December, the company trimmed its base milk price estimate to NZ$9.00 per kgMS to reflect weaker global demand amid cost-of-living pressures.

Synlait's update comes after dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ last month slashed its farmgate milk price range forecast and lowered its milk collection outlook for the 2022/23 season on account of softening demand and adverse weather conditions.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.