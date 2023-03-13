Commodities
FCG

NZ's Synlait cuts milk price forecast for 2022/23 season on weak global demand

March 13, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Adds forecast details, background

March 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Synlait Milk SML.NZ on Tuesday cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season due to subdued global economic activity and a slower-than-expected demand recovery in China following COVID-19.

The dairy milk producer reduced its forecast base milk price to NZ$8.50 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from NZ$9.00 per kgMS.

The company said global milk production showed signs of a recovery in late 2022, adding further downward pressure to dairy commodity prices and thereby reducing the price Synlait achieved on its products.

This marks the second time in three months that Synlait has cut its milk price forecast. In December, the company trimmed its base milk price estimate to NZ$9.00 per kgMS to reflect weaker global demand amid cost-of-living pressures.

Synlait's update comes after dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ last month slashed its farmgate milk price range forecast and lowered its milk collection outlook for the 2022/23 season on account of softening demand and adverse weather conditions.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.