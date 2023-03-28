NZ's Sky Network TV to cut 170 jobs amid broader restructuring

March 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Sky Network Television Ltd SKT.NZ on Wednesday said it would cut around 170 full-time roles as part of its proposed reorganisation.

The company has previously said it will outsource some of its technology and content operations to India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS, which could lead to roughly 90 job cuts.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

