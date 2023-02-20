SKT

NZ's Sky Network Television to consider layoffs

February 20, 2023 — 11:26 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Sky Network Television Ltd SKT.NZ said on Tuesday that it was proposing to outsource some of its operations to India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS, which could lead to roughly 90 roles being axed in the media firm's technology and content divisions.

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

