NZ's Sky Network Television proposes restructuring, layoffs

February 21, 2023 — 12:02 am EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Sky Network Television Ltd SKT.NZ on Tuesday said that it was proposing to outsource some of its technology and content operations to India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS, which could lead to roughly 90 roles being axed.

The media firm said it is also proposing to adopt a hybrid model for its customer care segment with one-third of its team based in New Zealand team and two-thirds in the Philippines.

The changes would see over 100 roles retained in Sky's New Zealand-based call centre and create about 200 roles in the Philippines, the media company said.

The company said it expects full implementation of the proposed changes to generate multi-million dollar permanent savings within two years. It did not give financial details.

