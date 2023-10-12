News & Insights

NZ's Sky Network Television in potential buyout talks; buyback pause continues

October 12, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Sky Network Television SKT.NZ said on Friday it is in early discussions with a third-party buyer over a recent non-binding indicative takeover offer that it has received.

Given that the talks are preliminary and incomplete, there can be no certainty that any transaction will eventuate, the media firm said without disclosing the name of the potential buyer.

The firm is currently valued at around NZ$355.3 million ($210.55 million). It had axed 170 jobs amid a broader restructuring attempt in late-March.

Sky Network also continued the recent pause in its NZ$15 million buyback programme, which it had announced in March and commenced in April.

($1 = 1.6875 New Zealand dollars)

